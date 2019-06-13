Revealed! The two Newcastle United Premier League fixtures to be shown LIVE on Amazon Prime

TWO of Newcastle United’s Premier League away games will shown LIVE on Amazon Prime as part of the top flight’s new TV rights deal.

The Magpies’ trips to Sheffield United and Manchester United fall on the match slots scheduled for game streaming for Amazon Prime customers.

United head to Bramall Lane on December 3, their trip to Old Trafford is on Boxing Day. The Premier League’s full fixture list was released at 9am this morning.

Amazon Prime will show 20 LIVE Premier League games next season on two set game slots – the first midweek card of December and December 26.

Last year the online streaming and retail outlet won rights to show two exclusive weeks of Premier League coverage for three years.

All fixtures will be streamed LIVE to Amazon Prime customers – currently the outlet are offering 30 days free to sign up. Amazon Prime membership usually costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month. Coverage for the next three years will be shared with Sky Sports – 112 games per season – and BT – 52.

Full list of Amazon Prime fixtures

December 3: Arsenal v Brighton, Burnley v Manchester City, Leicester City v Watford, Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United v Newcastle United, Wolverhampton v West Ham United.

December 4: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth, Liverpool v Everton, Southampton v Norwich City.

December 26: Bournemouth v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Norwich City, Chelsea v Southampton, Crystal Palace v West Ham United, Everton v Burnley, Leicester City v Liverpool, Manchester United v Newcastle United, Sheffield United v Watford, Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton, Wolverhampton v Manchester City.