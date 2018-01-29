Revealed! Why Daniel Sturridge chose West Brom over Newcastle

Daniel Sturridge has turned down a loan move to Newcastle United – in favour of a switch to West Bromwich Albion.

The Liverpool striker had emerged as a transfer window target for Rafa Benitez, who is desperate to sign a goalscorer before Wednesday night's deadline.

Newcastle were hopeful of agreeing a deal for Sturridge after having a £15million bid for Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen turned down last week.

They were prepared to pay a £1.5million loan fee and cover the 28-year-old's reported £120,000-a-week wages.

However, the England international, keen to reignite his career ahead of the summer's World Cup finals, is set to join West Brom until the end of the season.

Rafa Benitez

The Birmingham-born striker is understood to have chosen a move to The Hawthorns for "family reasons".

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said any loan move had to "make sense" for Sturridge – and his club.

United manager Benitez was asked about the chances of the club signing more players after yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“I think we’ll have chances (to sign players),” said Benitez.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal, because I wanted to do my business by January 15 or 20, but still we have days, and I have the belief that maybe we can do something – and maybe it will be right.”