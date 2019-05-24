Revealed: Why Newcastle United and Mike Ashley are set for a £120million windfall

Newcastle United and owner Mike Ashley are set to pocket over £120million - as the Premier League reveal their finalised television payouts for the 2018/19 season.

Each club is handed a share of the league's television revenue based on their league position and the number of the games they have selected for broadcast.

And while there has been some estimation in recent weeks as to the amount set to be received by the Magpies, the Premier League have now confirmed the exact amounts heading to each club.

They state that Newcastle will receive a £120,130,418 for the most recent campaign - the 11th highest figure in the league

That payment includes the fixed fee given to all Premier League clubs (£34,361,519), facility fees for their televised home game (£22,270,755), a merit payment based on league position (£15,348,144), fees for international broadcasts (£43,184,608) and a share of the central commercial pot (£4,965,392).

Runners-up Liverpool pocketed the most television money in the 2018/19 season, narrowly ahead of top flight champions Manchester City.

Newcastle's 19 televised games also put them among the most-selected teams this campaign - with only the top six featuring more regularly.