Richard Keys' bizarre answer to Newcastle's money problems

Richard Keys has told Rafa Benitez to chip in and help Mike Ashley at Newcastle United – by buying some players himself.

The TV presenter, a long-time critic of Benitez, made the suggestion in a bizarre tweet in defence of Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand yesterday angered Newcastle fans by defending owner Ashley, his business partner.

The former Manchester United defender said: "When they went down, he spent £50m of his own money to get them up. Thank you, that should be. By the way, please say thank you for getting Rafa Benitez in! They're lucky to have him!"

Ferdinand was ridiculed for his misleading and inaccurate comments by supporters on social media.

Doha-based Keys weighed in today in defence of Ferdinand – and Ashley.

And he claimed that Benitez should buy some players – or even the club – as he "has got enough" money.

Keys tweeted: "Well said @rioferdy5. If Rafa loves Newcastle as he says – spend some of his own money.

"He’s got enough. Management is about teamwork – why should it always be Ashley? Buy it. It’s still for sale. They’re in the bottom 3 & Rafa is responsible. He picks the team."