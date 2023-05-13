The first penalty from Leeds forward Patrick Bamford was saved by Nick Pope before Callum Wilson scored from the spot in either half to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ayling had put Leeds in front early on and Rasmus Kristensen would end up drawing the hosts level in the closing stages at Elland Road.

But beIN Sports anchor Richard Keys hit out at the decision to award Newcastle a second penalty following a VAR check. Hooper had not originally given the penalty as Magpies striker Alexander Isak quickly protested that the ball had hit the hand of Leeds defender Junior Firpo.

But a VAR check clearly showed the ball skimming the fingers of the Dominican as he outstretched his arm into an unnatural position.

Still, Keys could not understand the decision as he felt there was no ‘proof’ of handball, despite what several slow-motion replays suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That decision could relegate Leeds,” Keys tweeted. “How can they give that? There’s no conclusive proof Junior handles it - in fact I’m not sure he did - the ball didn’t change direction at all. It’s an incredible call for me.”