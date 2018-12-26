'Ridiculous decision!': Newcastle fans fume as controversial man handed shock recall at Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has rung the chances as Newcastle prepare to take on Liverpool.

The Spaniard has made no fewer than six changes for the trip to Anfield as the Magpies look to spring a shock against the league leaders.

And he has handed a recall to Isaac Hayden in a decision which has split Newcastle fans - given that the ex-Arsenal youngster made public his desire to leave the club in the summer.

Also handed starts are Yoshinori Muto, Joselu, Federico Fernandez, Kenedy and DeAndre Yedlin.

Here's how Newcastle fans react to the surprising team news on social media:

@Stephen382 tweeted: "Ridiculous decision rather play with ten men than Joselu up front, surely time for Longstaff to have a go over Hayden"

@iamRyan1211 added: "I’d be happy if we get a corner..."

@James_89d said: "Jesus,this has got a 5-1 loss and Dubravka man of the match performance written all over it..."

@toonarmy3 argued: "Let’s just write this game off. No1 can expect anything other than a loss today. It’s a tactical selection from Rafa"

@CaptainJLasc commented: "Shocking lineup will be a training match and more excuses from Rafa."

@SteveCross91OF asked: "Why is Hayden anywhere near that squad let alone starting?"

@davidpick1987 posted: "I don’t mind this. Apart from Hayden. HWTL"

@DeanCasey__ added: "So someone who has publicly came out and said he doesn’t want to be here starts ahead of someone who has earned his chance in the first team and should start"

@lee_boyed said: "Hayden doesn’t even want to be here man come on !!! Give Longstaff ago ?"

@CallumGeere tweeted: "Rondon being rested makes sense, more likely to get points at Watford. Would have liked to have kept the back 5 tho with Schar, think he’s been a wall and can ping"