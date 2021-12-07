Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Rob Lee’s January recommendations

Former Newcastle United midfielder Rob Lee has shared the three players he believes Newcastle United should target in January.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been named in Alan Shearer's Team of the Week (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking to Coffee Friend, Lee believes that there are three England internationals that could be realistic targets for Newcastle in next month’s window:

“I would say Kieran Trippier, James Tarkowski and Jesse Lingard.” Lee said.

“Lingard would score goals, it’s what Newcastle need. West Ham are probably desperate to get him back, he was unbelievable for them. He’s got energy, he gets around the pitch and he’ll get on the end of things and score goals.

“Tarkowski, he’s been in England squads, he’s a good defensive player, strong, quick and a bit of a leader.

“I’ve always liked Trippier, they’re the players you could get and they’d want to come to Newcastle. That’s important.

“We don’t want players coming to Newcastle just for the money, but players who want to play for this club and play for these fans. If we get those types of players in, we’ll be okay.”

Magpie in Shearer’s Team of the Week

Following their first victory of the season, one Newcastle United player’s performance has been recognised by Alan Shearer and named in his Team of the Week.

That player is Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles whose aerial dominance helped keep his side’s first league clean sheet of the season.

Lascelles won more aerial duels than any other player in the Premier League at the weekend and has been named alongside Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa who scored a brace against Leicester City on Sunday.

Newcastle prepared to ‘double’ salaries of Burnley duo

The Mirror are reporting that Newcastle United would be willing to ‘double’ the salaries of Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in a way to tempt them away from Turf Moor.

Despite the possibility that Burnley may lose the pair on free transfers at the end of the season, it’s likely that the Clarets would not see selling the duo to a relegation rival a worthwhile decision in January.

