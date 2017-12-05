Rob Lee reacts after his sons are drawn against Newcastle in the FA Cup

Newcastle United will face Rob Lee’s two sons in the third round of the FA Cup.

The club has been handed a home draw against Luton Town, who knocked out Gateshead in the last round.

Olly and Elliot Lee play for the League Two club – they both scored in Luton’s 5-0 win at the International Stadium on Saturday – and their father has labelled it a “dream draw”.

The former United midfielder said on Twitter: “Unbelievable! My lads @OllyLee7 @ElliotLee9 back at St James Park in FA Cup #dreamdraw.”

Alan Shearer, Lee’s former Newcastle team-mate, tweeted: “What a great draw @OllyLee7 @ElliotLee9! @nufc v @LutonTown in the @EmiratesFACup Back to the Toon!”

Durham-born Elliot has previously played against Newcastle for former club West Ham.

The tie will be played at St James’s Park on the weekend of January 6.

Luton knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in the 1993-94 season after a replay.

The two sides drew 1-1 at St James’s Park and the Bedfordshire club won the replay 2-0.

This year’s draw was made by former United midfielder Jermaine Jenas and Glenn Hoddle.

Newcastle have gone out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage in five of the last seven seasons.

United were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road the season before last and at Leicester season in the 2014-15 season.

Cardiff City overcame Newcastle at the third-round stage of the competition in the 2013-14 season, while United lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2012-13.

Stevenage knocked out Newcastle in the 2010-11 season.

United’s players will share £20million if they lift the trophy this season. Newcastle last won the FA Cup in 1955.