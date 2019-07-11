Roberto Donadoni snubbed over Newcastle United manager job
Former Italy manager Roberto Donadoni was keen on becoming Newcastle United’s new manager – only to be knocked back because of a lack of Premier League experience.
The AC Milan legend has been out of work since leaving Bologna last year, and had thrown his hat into the ring to replace Rafa Benitez in the St James’s Park dugout.
However, Donadoni was discounted by chief executive Lee Charnley because he doesn’t have any experience of English football.
Instead, Newcastle look set to appoint Steve Bruce as manager.
Donadoni, 55, led the Italy national side to Euro 2008 where they lost on penalties to eventual winners Spain. Since then, he has been in charge at Napoli, Cagliari, Parma and Bologna, where he left after the end of his three-year contract.
“I would like to get back into coaching as soon as possible,” he said in May. “After a year out of the game, I’m itching to get back involved.”