Rolando Aarons, Chancel Mbemba and Paul Dummett handed Newcastle starts against Man City

Paul Dummett will make his Newcastle United comeback against Manchester City.

The defender, sidelined since the opening weekend of the season, has been named in Rafa Benitez's starting XI for tonight's Premier League game at St James's Park.

Rolando Aarons, Chancel Mbemba, Jacob Murphy and Jonjo Shelvey also come into the starting XI.

United are 15th in the table and 37 points behind leaders City.

Newcastle beat West Ham United 3-2 at the weekend to end a nine-game run without a win.

Christian Atsu – who netted at the London Stadium – drops down to the bench, while Henri Saivet, another of the club's goalscorers, is not involved.

The fixture is followed by a home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and a New Year's Day game at Stoke City.

Meanwhile, David Silva is missing for City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Mbemba, Dummett, Manquillo; Murphy, Diame, Shelvey, Aarons; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Merino, Atsu, Ritchie, Perez, Gayle.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Mangala, Sane, Adarabioyo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, Diaz.