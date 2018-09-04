Rolando Aarons in the wilderness at Newcastle – four years after stunning breakthrough

Rolando Aarons faces a long four months on the fringes at Newcastle United.

The winger has been left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

With Newcastle out of the Carabao Cup, that means that Aarons won't be able to play any competitive senior football until January at the earliest.

The 22-year-old, however, is eligible to play for the Under-23s in tonight's Checkatrade Trophy game against League One club Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Aarons, under contract at St James's Park until 2021, spent the second half of last season on loan at Hellas Verona.

Achraf Lazaar

The former England Under-20 international's last Premier League appearance came in December last year, when he started a home game against Manchester City.

United manager Rafa Benitez was keen for Aarons to go out on loan last month, and there was interest at home and abroad.

However, Aarons – who broke through into then-manager Alan Pardew's first-team squad four years ago after scoring a stunning pre-season goal against Schalke – didn't secure a move away from the club he joined in 2012 following his release from Bristol City, his hometown club.

Aarons memorably scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace in August 2014 and also netted in a 2-0 League Cup win away to Manchester City two months later.

Benitez, surprisingly, did include defender Achraf Lazaar in his Premier League squad.

Lazaar, signed from Palermo two years ago, was frozen out at United last season, and had also been made available for loan this summer.

The 26-year-old came close to joining Genoa last month, but a move broke down before the Italian transfer window closed.

Lazaar, also under contract at United for three more years, has been training at Newcastle's Academy this summer.