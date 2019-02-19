Rolando Aarons lifts lid on 'difficult' time after leaving Newcastle United on loan

Rolando Aarons has lifted the lid on a "difficult" loan at Slovan Liberec.

The Newcastle United winger joined Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on loan along with defender Achraf Lazaar last month.

Aarons – who is not in Rafa Benitez's plans at St James's Park, but under contract until 2021 – had spent the first half of the season in the Czech Republic with Liberec.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about his move to Hillsborough, the 23-year-old: "Ideally, I wanted to stay in England. I've been away for about a year.

"Wednesday were the club that acted quickly, and it felt right to come here."

On his time with Liberec, Aarons said: "It was very, very difficult to adapt to a different culture and language. It was snowing from like November!

"It was not as bad as what I thought it was going to be. I'm not being disrespectful, but I didn't know much about the league before. I was there for three months. It was a good experience.

"When you're in England, you're in a comfort zone. When you go abroad, you don't know anyone.

"You're trying to learn the language and the way people play. You can't really communicate with someone and you have to find other ways of doing that.

"It was difficult on the pitch where I couldn't really communicate and give commands that I can in England to players and stuff.

"But after a while it was all right, and they started to learn my game and I started to learn how the team played.

“It was difficult, but I believe everything I have gone through is for a reason, and it has made me a stronger character. I'm here and ready.”

