Rolando Aarons linked with a January move away from Newcastle

A clutch of clubs are monitoring Rolando Aarons’ situation at Newcastle United, according to a report.

The winger has only made three appearances so far this season.

And Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa are reportedly considering moving for the 22-year-old in January’s transfer window.

Aarons – who made his senior debut in 2014 – signed a new five-year contract at St James’s Park last year. However, Aarons has found his opportunities limited since recovering from the serious knee injury which sidelined him for most of last season.

Aarons didn’t feature for Newcastle against Chelsea at the weekend.