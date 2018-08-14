Rolando Aarons nearing Newcastle United exit after Championship offer

Rolando Aarons looks set to leave Newcastle United before the end of August.

The winger, who remains under contract at St James's Park until 2021, has fallen further down the pecking order on Tyneside during the close season.

Once a highly-regarded prospect, an unsuccessful loan spell at Hellas Verona - coupled with some off-field issues - has seen the 22-year-old's stock fall.

His last senior appearance came in December and it seems that Aarons is set to depart the club, with the winger not handed a Premier League squad number by Rafa Benitez as the new campaign kicked-off.

The Northern Echo have reported that the Spaniard has instructed managing director Lee Charnley to offer Aarons to a host of Championship clubs in the hopes of securing an exit.

And Charnley is confident that a deal to see the former Bristol City man will be agreed before the loan window closes on August 31.

Henri Saivet and Achraf Lazaar are also expected to depart, with the former reportedly set to join Turkish side Bursaspor.