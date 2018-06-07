Rolando Aarons’ Newcastle future in the balance

Rolando Aarons’ Newcastle United future is in the balance.

The winger will return to the club for the start of pre-season training next month.

However, Aarons – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hellas Verona – will find himself well down the pecking order at St James’s Park.

The 22-year-old shot to prominence four years ago as a teenager during Alan Pardew’s tenure, but a series of injuries stalled his progress at the club.

Aarons, under contract at Newcastle until 2021, had hoped that his move to Verona, where he was managed by former United coach Fabio Pecchia, would kick-start his career, but he only started six games for the Serie A club, which was relegated.

And the England Under-21 international is not understood to be in Rafa Benitez’s plans for next season, though he will be assessed when he reports back to the club.

Aarons – who joined Newcastle in 2o12 after leaving Bristol City – could be loaned out again or even sold in the summer transfer window.

Benitez is keen to re-sign winger Kenedy, who spent the second half of last season on loan from Chelsea.

United’s manager also recruited Jacob Murphy from Norwich City for £12million last summer to compete with Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu.

Aarons was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a charge of affray last month. The charge followed a violent incident at a Newcastle bar in late 2016.