Rolando Aarons set to join Italian club after rejecting Hull move

Rolando Aarons is set to join Hellas Verona, according to a report.

The Newcastle United winger has reportedly rejected a loan move to Championship club Hull City in favour of a temporary switch to the Serie A side.

United manager Rafa Benitez revealed last week that he was prepared to loan out Aarons to the "right team".

“One that maybe now has more chance to leave is Rolando Aarons," said Benitez, who signed Kenedy from Chelsea on loan last week.

“I was talking with him and he was saying we were bringing in another player and maybe he could go. But we need to have the right team for him.

“We had one good option, but now we have to wait and then we are waiting for any other options.

“He’s a young player, and he has to play. Bringing in Kenedy, we have another body in a position where normally he would play.

“If he can get a good club, we’ll allow him to go."

Verona are managed by Fabio Pecchia, Benitez's former assistant at St James's Park.