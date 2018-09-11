Rolando Aarons speaks for the first time since Newcastle United move

Rolando Aarons has spoken for the first time following his move to Slovan Liberec last week.

The 22-year-old moved to the Czech Republic last month after he fell out of favour with Rafa Benitez and was subsequently not included in his 25-man squad.

Aarons talks about move on his Instagram account

Aarons career at Newcastle started with such promise after breaking onto the first-team scene in 2014 but injuries hampered the player's development.

He return to Tyneside in the summer following a short loan spell in Italy with Hellas Verona, however was unable to break his way back into Benitez's plans.

But despite his Magpies career suffering another blow, Aarons took to Instagram to reveal his excitement about the move to the Czech league, and hopes the move will allow him to 'express himself again'.

"The journey continues," said Aarons. "(I'm) very excited to be representing Slovan Liberec for the next six months."

He added: (I) can't wait to express myself again and help the team!"

Aarons could make his Liberec debut when they travel to Dukla Praha on Sunday afternoon.