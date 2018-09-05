Rolando Aarons' two-word response to being left out of Newcastle's Premier League squad.

Rolando Aarons has reacted to his omission from Newcastle United's Premier League squad.

The winger was this week left out of the club's 25-man squad.

Aarons, 22, won't be able to play a competitive first-team game for the club in the first half of the season, though he is eligible to play in Under-23 fixtures.

Defender Achraf Lazaar was included in Rafa Benitez' squad, but he, like Aarons, will have to train at the club's Academy.

“They will stay over there (with the Under-23s)," said manager Benitez. "If they’re over there (at the Academy), it’s because we told them we need to find a solution.”

Aarons travelled with the club's Under-23 squad for Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy game against League One club Doncaster Rovers, though he did not play at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The former England Under-20 international has not spoken about his situation.

However, Aarons posted an image of himself training on social media site Instragram with the caption "tunnel visioned".

Aarons has three years left on his United contract.