Rolando Aarons watches on as Newcastle make impressive start to Checktrade Trophy campaign

Newcastle United opener their Checkatrade Trophy campaign with an impressive win – as Rolando Aarons watched from the sidelines.

Ben Dawson’s Under-23 side beat League One side Doncaster Rovers 3-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium tonight in the first of three group games in the competition.

Tom Allan, Callum Roberts and Elias Sorensen were on target for Newcastle.

Rolando Aarons, left out of United’s 25-man Premier League squad this week, travelled with Dawson’s squad for the game, but wasn’t involved.

The out-of-favour winger has been linked with a move to Bulgaria, where the transfer window is still open.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff – who forced his way into Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad after impressing in pre-season – set up Allan for his 14th-minute opener.

Doncaster levelled before the break, but Roberts restored Newcastle’s advantage in the 65th minute.

Sorensen added a third goal late in the game.

The game was watched by a crowd of 1,544, which included 115 travelling fans.

United’s second game in the competition is against Notts County at Meadow Lane on October 9.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Harker, Sterry, Gibson (Cass, 79), Bailey, O’Connor, Watts, Allan (M Longstaff, 74), S Longstaff, Sorensen, Juanito (Wilson, 61), Roberts. Subs not used: Langley, Walters, Sangare.