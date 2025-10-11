Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Ross Wilson as the club’s new sporting director from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United have announced the appointment of a new sporting director.

Ross Wilson joins The Magpies from Nottingham Forest, where he had served as chief football officer since 2023.

The 41-year-old is the successor to Paul Mitchell, who left his role at St James’ Park following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

Mitchell’s departure came less than a year after his appointment and meant Newcastle had to navigate through the summer transfer window without a sporting director in place.

Over the summer, Newcastle signed Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa as part of a record-breaking spend. The club also received a Premier League record £130million fee for forward Alexander Isak.

As previously reported by The Gazette, Wilson emerged as Newcastle’s preferred candidate to become the club’s new sporting director after Mitchell’s departure and the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United release official statement confirming the appointment

Newcastle have confirmed Wilson’s appointment after the club triggered his release from Nottingham Forest. According to the statement published by the club on Saturday, October 11, the terms of Wilson’s release ‘will remain confidential’.

The statement read: “Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of Ross Wilson as the club’s Sporting Director.

“Ross will be responsible for sporting strategy, development and recruitment across men's, women's and Academy teams, working closely with the club’s football leadership and executive teams.

“He joins from Nottingham Forest, where he served as Chief Football Officer, after Newcastle United triggered his release. The terms of his release will remain confidential between the clubs.

“Prior to joining Forest in 2023, Ross was Sporting Director at Glasgow Rangers, helping them to their first league title for ten years, a Scottish Cup and a place in the UEFA Europa League final.”

Ross Wilson ‘delighted’ to be at NUFC

Wilson is Newcastle’s third sporting director in three seasons but will be looking to build on the progress the club has made under head coach Eddie Howe.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be here at Newcastle United,” Wilson said. “This is such a special club, and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters, as well as the ambition and desire of our ownership to keep developing and building an even stronger Newcastle United.

“My conversations with ownership have been extremely positive, and I’ve also been in regular contact with Eddie Howe and David Hopkinson. The trust, cohesion and alignment we’re building already feels strong, and we believe that being united as a team will be so important as we continue to move the club forward together.

“I’m excited to work with everyone across the different areas within our football department. There’s already excellent work being done here and, from the first team to the women’s team and academy, my aim is to build on that, strengthen our structures over time, and work with our staff to create environments where players and staff can continue to thrive.”

Newcastle United CEO reacts to first major appointment

Although Wilson was identified prior to David Hopkinson's arrival as Newcastle’s new chief executive last month, the new sporting director will be his first major appointment in the role.

Hopkinson said: "I am delighted to welcome Ross to Newcastle United. His experience and expertise immediately strengthen us, and his appointment is another important step forward in our journey.

“Ross has a track record of delivering strategic change. He has instilled processes and built relationships that have helped his clubs to win and grow, and he has demonstrated his ability to enhance talent pathways and integrate women’s football into the same high-performing culture.

“We are looking forward to working with him as we build towards our ambitions for long term, sustainable success.”