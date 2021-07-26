Rotherham United v Newcastle United: Is there a stream? How can I follow the game? Are tickets still available?
Newcastle United take on Rotherham United in their third friendly of pre-season.
Steve Bruce’s side suffered a shock defeat to National League North side York City in their opening game before beating League One side Doncaster Rovers 3-2 last Friday.
And the Magpies will step up their preparations for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign this week with Rotherham to come on Tuesday and Burton Albion on Friday night.
When is Rotherham United v Newcastle United?
Newcastle United face League One side Rotherham United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 27.
Kick-off at the New York Stadium is 7pm.
Is Rotherham United v Newcastle United available to watch?
Rotherham United or Newcastle United have not yet confirmed whether or not the friendly will be live streamed to supporters.
How can I follow Rotherham United v Newcastle United?
Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth will be in position at the New York Stadium.
Check out the Shields Gazette for all the latest updates, reaction, analysis and more.
Are there any tickets remaining for Rotherham United v Newcastle United?
Away tickets for Rotherham United v Newcastle United are no longer available to purchase on the club website.
That suggests Newcastle have sold out their allocation.
What are the odds for Rotherham United v Newcastle United?
No odds are currently being offered due Rotherham United v Newcastle United being a pre-season friendly.