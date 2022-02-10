Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Gerrard on Targett move

Steven Gerrard has revealed that it was Matt Targett’s decision to leave Villa Park in January.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matt Targett of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Targett, who isn’t available to face his parent club on Sunday, impressed on debut for Newcastle against Everton in midweek, something that won’t have surprised Gerrard who described the defender as a ‘strong’ option:

“This was his decision,” Gerrard revealed. “When we were linked with Lucas [Digne], I had a conversation with Matt. I said I’d always be honest with him and I expected it back from him.

“I said if we signed a left-back, you tell me what you want. You are free to challenge a new signing who comes in – I always like two people fighting for a position.

“Matt decided he had an opportunity he wanted to pursue and that’s when the respect comes in and you don’t stand in anyone’s way.

“I would have preferred him to stay and fight as he is a really strong left-back in this league, which is why he had options.

“But I can’t stand in anyone’s way unless I can guarantee him game time that will satisfy him so that’s why it’s come about, but everyone needs to know it was Matt’s decision rather than him being pushed in that direction.”

Toon ‘laying groundwork’ for defender move

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are currently preparing a summer move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly was signed for the Cherries by Eddie Howe in 2019 and the defender is currently enjoying his most impressive season to-date on the south coast having helped guide Bournemouth to second-place.

Newcastle reportedly showed interest in Kelly during the January window, however, Bournemouth were not willing to entertain offers for him midway through the season.

Botman interest

Newcastle’s long-term pursuit of Sven Botman looks like it has taken yet another twist as another Serie A giant has reportedly joined the hunt for his signature.

AC Milan’s interest in the defender was documented last month and it now appears that their fierce rivals Inter Milan have also shown an interest in the Dutchman who will likely leave Lille in the summer.

