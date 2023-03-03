Ryan Fraser has 'no future' at Newcastle United after Eddie Howe move
Eddie Howe’s revealed why he has excluded Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser from his first-team squad.
Fraser, under contract until 2025, has been training with the club’s Under-21s – and Howe says he only wants “committed” players in his group.
“Ryan’s training with the Under-21s,” said United’s head coach, who has fielded the 29-year-old since October. “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.”
Asked if Fraser had a future at the club, Howe added: “I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly, but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t.”
Fraser joined the club as a free agent in the summer of 2020 after his Bournemouth contract expired.
Howe had described Fraser as a “valued member of the squad" in January when asked why the Scotland international hadn’t been on the bench.
Speaking before the club’s FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday, Howe said: “No, he’s not injured, he’s training. He’s just got to keep training well and training hard.
"He’s a valued member of the squad. I know him better than anybody, I know what he’s capable of, so I’d love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”
Fraser had opted not to sign a short-term contract extension allowing him to play for Bournemouth when the Premier League restarted following a hiatus for Covid-19 in early 2020.
The club, then managed by Howe, was relegated at the end of the delayed 2019/20 season, and Fraser addressed his decision not to play on after joining Newcastle.
Speaking at the time, Fraser said: "I never wanted it to end like that, from what we went through from start to finish.
“No-one saw that this virus would come. If this virus didn’t come, I would have played every game under my contract.
“Everyone’s got their opinions. I respect everyone’s opinion, good or bad. I wasn’t under contract, so I didn’t feel like I should play the games … (in case) I get an injury.”