Newcastle are still in search of their first win this season and interim boss Graeme Jones has named his first team in charge of Newcastle United.

Jones insisted on Friday that it was a ‘clean slate’ for his players:

“I spoke to the players on Wednesday, after it was announced, and told them ‘it’s a clean slate, everything that’s gone on before, we start again, I’ll assess you on your actions in the next three days’.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Jones has named his first team as Newcastle United interim manager (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"Football makes the decisions, not me, I’m just the executor of those decisions. The line-up and tactics will be based on the interpretation of that. The players have picked themselves – or not in some cases.”

Newcastle United: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lacelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Gilllespie, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.