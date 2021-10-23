Ryan Fraser starts for Newcastle United as Graeme Jones names his first team as interim manager
Graeme Jones has made two changes ahead of today’s clash with Crystal Palace – including a rare start for Ryan Fraser.
Newcastle are still in search of their first win this season and interim boss Graeme Jones has named his first team in charge of Newcastle United.
Jones insisted on Friday that it was a ‘clean slate’ for his players:
“I spoke to the players on Wednesday, after it was announced, and told them ‘it’s a clean slate, everything that’s gone on before, we start again, I’ll assess you on your actions in the next three days’.”
"Football makes the decisions, not me, I’m just the executor of those decisions. The line-up and tactics will be based on the interpretation of that. The players have picked themselves – or not in some cases.”
Newcastle United: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lacelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson
Subs: Gilllespie, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle