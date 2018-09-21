Salomon Rondon addresses a ‘difficult’ situation for Newcastle

Salomon Rondon’s ready to return to the fray at Selhurst Park – after getting some sleep.

The striker was an unused substitute against last weekend after returning late from international duty with Venezuela.

Newcastle United are second-bottom ahead of tomorrow’s game against 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

And on-loan Rondon said: “It’s difficult for the supporters when they are seeing the team near the bottom of the table, but everyone knows our skills and that we work really hard,” said Rondon.

“This is the Premier League, and you have to get focused on the next game.

“Everyone knows, with Palace, how they play. They have quality players, but we have to impose our game and be efficient when we create chances and score goals.

“The most important thing is the team and our game, and to just be careful when they try to play, because they are really quick on the counter-attack.”

Rondon scored both Venezuela’s goals in their 2-0 win over Panama.

However, the 29-year-old was suffered jet lag when he returned to Tyneside.

“It was good for me, because I scored two goals with my national team,” Rondon told nufc.co.uk. “Of course, it’s a long flight from Panama – our last game was there – but I’m happy and confident when you score goals there.

“After, it was about being focused and getting back to Newcastle.

“I feel good. It’s a long flight, with the jet lag – it’s six hours behind – so when you arrive here you have to change quickly.

“It’s difficult sometimes, because you can’t sleep and things like that, but now I’m more settled, so that’s good.”