Salomon Rondon delivers three-word message to Newcastle fans

Salomon Rondon has declared himself fit ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the St Mary's Stadium.

The striker has been sidelined for the past month with the thigh injury he suffered against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

However, Rondon, signed on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, is back in full training ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Southampton.

And the 29-year-old is pushing to be involved at the St Mary's Stadium.

Rondon – who has played 211 minutes of Premier League football for the club and scored one Carabao Cup goal since joining in August – posted a photograph of himself training on Twitter after coming through yesterday's session.

The Venezuela international tweeted: "Hellooo, I'm back."

Rondon's likely return is timely given that Newcastle failed to find the net against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend despite having 27 shots.

The 1-0 defeat left the club propping up the Premier League.

Speaking last weekend, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "He's getting better, but he has been away for a while. I don't think we expect just one player to make a big difference.

"If you have Rondon you have more competition up front. Maybe he can help. We need the rest of the team to do their best every game."

Newcastle have lost seven of their first nine games.