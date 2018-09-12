Salomon Rondon gives Newcastle United a major boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Salomon Rondon has handed himself and Newcastle United a much-needed boost ahead of Saturday's visit of Arsenal.

The 28-year-old notched his first brace of the season in the early hours of Tuesday morning as Venezuela beat Panama 2-0 in an international friendly.

He scored the opener on 67th minute when his latched onto a low cross at the backpost.

He added a second in the third minute of injury time when the Venezuela broke away on the counter-attack with Rondon applying a cool finish into the bottom left corner.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals why he had to stop Jonjo Shelvey in training at Newcastle

Rondon's was evidently delighted to find the back of the net, and Newcastle fans will be hoping to see similar passion to the one he possess for his country very soon.

"My responsibility as a Venezuelan person is to make Venezuelan people proud of football," the former Malaga forward said.

"It’s the same when we play for the national team. We try to make them forget the bad moments, the bad things, just for those 90 minutes.

"I don’t have a tattoo, but if I did it would be the flag of my country. I feel very, very proud to be a Venezuelan. This is my ID. As a footballer, I try my best to make them proud."

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals why he HAD to leave Rolando Aarons out of his Newcastle squad – and loan him out

Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin played the final six minutes in the USA's 1-0 victory over rivals Mexico.

Fabian Schar played a full 90 minutes in Switzerland's 3-0 loss to England at the King Power Stadium whilst defensive partner Ciaran Clark watched from the bench as the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 in Poland.

Ki Sung-yueng also got a full game under his belt for as South Korea and Chile cancelled each other out.