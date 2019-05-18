Salomon Rondon 'interested' in joining Premier League club - and it isn't Newcastle United

Salomon Rondon is reportedly interested in a move to Wolves, with uncertainty over his Newcastle United future raging on.

The West Brom striker spent the most recent campaign on loan at St James's Park, netting 15 times in an impressive campaign.

And manager Rafa Benitez is keen to retain the striker on a permanent basis should he remain on Tyneside, although owner Mike Ashley would prefer the club to look at younger players.

Rondon, 29, has a £16million release clause in his contract and is expected to leave the Baggies this summer with a host of sides interested.

Everton and West Ham have both been linked with swoops, with Wolves the latest club reportedly showing an interest.

And the Express & Star claim that Salomon Rondon is 'interested' in a move to Molineux, with the side believed to see the Venezuelan international as ideal competition for striker Raul Jiminez.

However, they go on to state that no deal is imminent with Rondon set to weigh-up his options ahead of a summer move.

The striker has previously made no secret of his desire to remain at St James's Park and would be keen on a permanent stay should the opportunity arise.

"If it is possible then of course I would want to stay,” said Rondon earlier this year.

“At this stage, nobody knows what’s going to happen. It’s not completely in my hands, but I love the supporters and I love living in the city. My family are very happy here.

“But you never know what will happen. While I’m here, all I can do is try my best. It is an honour to be here and to play for this club.

“I feel the love of the fans, and that’s important to me."