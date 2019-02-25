Salomon Rondon opens up about his Newcastle United future

Salomon Rondon is still hoping to secure a permanent move to Newcastle United.

The striker scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Ayoze Perez also found the net in the game, which left the club 15th in the table ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Burnley.

Rondon, 29, joined Newcastle last summer on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Rafa Benitez had wanted the club to activate his £16.5million release clause, but United’s hierarchy baulked at the fee – and Rondon’s age.

Newcastle’s fans quickly took to Rondon, and the Venezuela international has taken to life at St James’s Park.

If it is possible then of course I would want to stay. Rafa Benitez

“If it is possible then of course I would want to stay,” said Rondon. “At this stage, nobody knows what’s going to happen. It’s not completely in my hands, but I love the supporters and I love living in the city. My family are very happy here.

“But you never know what will happen. While I’m here, all I can do is try my best. It is an honour to be here and to play for this club.

“I feel the love of the fans, and that’s important to me.

“When I came off (against Huddersfield), it felt like everybody in the stadium were on their feet and that was so emotional, not just for me but for my family, too.

“I hope they can see that I’m always trying to do my best, but being here is just such a huge privilege for me and those close to me.”

Rondon was handed the coveted No 9 shirt by Benitez, who loaned Dwight Gayle to West Brom as part of the deal.

“It’s a massive honour for me to wear this shirt, because you’re talking about the famous No 9 shirt,” said Rondon. “When you talk about all the famous strikers who have been at this club, from Alan Shearer to all the others.

“It’s a big thing, but I love that pressure of following in their footsteps, of following all that history. You want to do justice to that shirt by scoring goals and playing well, and when you’re not scoring goals it’s important to stay strong and do your best.”