Salomon Rondon reflects on Rafa Benitez's decision to leave him out at Newcastle

Salomon Rondon has reflected on Rafa Benitez's decision to leave him out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

Rondon was an unused substitute for last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James's Park.

The striker, signed on loan from West Bromwich Albion last month, was left out because he had only returned from an international game on the other side of the Atlantic on the eve of the Premier League fixture.

Rondon had scored both Venezuela's goals in their 2-0 win over Panama.

“It was good for me, because I scored two goals with my national team," Rondon told nufc.co.uk. "Of course, it’s a long flight from Panama – our last game was there – but I’m happy and confident when you score goals there.

"After, it was about being focused and getting back to Newcastle.

“I feel good. It’s a long flight, with the jet lag – it’s six hours behind – so when you arrive here you have to change quickly.

"It’s difficult sometimes, because you can’t sleep and things like that, but now I’m more settled, so that’s good.

“Every week for me is about preparing and being ready for the game. It’s the gaffer’s decision, so you just have to work really, really hard.

"He chooses the team and I just have to work – you have to work really, really hard, just be focused when the opportunity comes, and try to enjoy it.”