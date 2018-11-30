Salomon Rondon reveals what’s important to him – and Newcastle

Salomon Rondon’s relishing another run-out for Newcastle United at St James’s Park – after getting up and running on his last appearance at the stadium.

Rondon netted both goals in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth earlier this month.

The on-loan striker is hoping to earn a permanent move to the club.

And Rondon, signed on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, is ready for tomorrow’s home game against West Ham United.

The 29-year-old and his team-mates are looking for a fourth successive Premier League win.

“To be honest, I’m really happy, and I try to do my best on the pitch and always in training,” said Rondon.

“I’m here to help the team, to do my best, to win some games, get the points and stay up.”

Newcastle – who beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor on Monday night – must look to win every home game between now and the end of the season, according to Rondon.

“I always say when we play at home we have to get the three points,” said the Venezuela international, speaking at a community appearance.

“We did it the last two games at home and the last game against Burnley was massive for us. The confidence is high.”

“We have to win the next game at home against West Ham. It’s important for us to keep doing the same things. The most important thing for me and the team is to get the three points at home.

“It’s the only way we will stay up.”

On playing at St James’s Park, Rondon added: “The atmosphere at St James’s Park is amazing.

Rondon missed a month of the season after suffering a thigh injury on his return from international duty.

“I came from an injury – it was a difficult time for me,” said Rondon.

“I scored two goals for my national team, got back here and got injured. It was a difficult moment, but I’m fit now and really happy. I try to help the team win games and do my best.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Paul Dummett is working hard to return to fitness.

Dummett yesterday said on Twitter that he was “edging closer” to a comeback.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury playing for Wales during this month’s international break.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles is pushing to return to the squad for the West Ham game. Lascelles has missed the last two games with a shoulder problem.

* Newcastle United’s Under-23s take on Leeds United at Whitley Park tonight in a Premier League Cup tie (7pm kick-off).

Ben Dawson’s side also have a Checkatrade Trophy tie against Macclesfield Town on Tuesday.

“The two cup games are massive,” said winger Callum Roberts. “They will be confidence-boosters for the team.”