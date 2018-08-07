Salomon Rondon's message to Alan Shearer over Newcastle No 9 'honour'

Salomon Rondon has told Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer that he'll do his best to wear the No 9 shirt with pride.

Rondon yesterday completed his season-long loan move to the Magpies, with Dwight Gayle moving in the opposite direction to West Bromwich Albion.

Rondon was handed Gayle's No 9 shirt at Newcastle, and says he will give his all to try and do the famous jersey justice.

Shearer, the most famous wearer of the strip in modern times at Newcastle, tweeted Rondon to wish him good luck.

And the Venezuelan international replied: "Many thanks, @alanshearer!!! It makes me very proud and it's an honour to wear the number 9 shirt that you had so much success in. I'll be giving my all to do the shirt justice."