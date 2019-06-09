Salomon Rondon's season just got even better after Newcastle United heroics

Salomon Rondon has written himself into the history books.

The West Bromwich Albion striker – who spent last season on loan at Newcastle United – is now Venezuela’s all-time leading goalscorer with 24 goals.

Rondon netted twice in his country’s 3-0 win over the USA in Cincinnati today.

And the 29-year-old – who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Newcastle – overtook Juan Arango, who had led the scoring charts with 23 goals.

Speaking after scoring against Argentina in March, Rondon said: “It means a lot, because I’m the second scorer for the national team. I’m very proud for that.”

Meanwhile, United defender Fabian Schar played for Switzerland in their Nations League third place play-off game against England this afternoon.

The game ended goalless after 120 minutes, and Schar was on target in the penalty shootout, which was won 6-5 by Gareth Southgate’s side.