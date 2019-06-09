Salomon Rondon's season just got even better after Newcastle United heroics

Salomon Rondon celebrates after scoring for Venezuela against the USA.
Salomon Rondon celebrates after scoring for Venezuela against the USA.

Salomon Rondon has written himself into the history books.

The West Bromwich Albion striker – who spent last season on loan at Newcastle United – is now Venezuela’s all-time leading goalscorer with 24 goals.

Rondon netted twice in his country’s 3-0 win over the USA in Cincinnati today.

And the 29-year-old – who scored 12 goals in all competitions for Newcastle – overtook Juan Arango, who had led the scoring charts with 23 goals.

Speaking after scoring against Argentina in March, Rondon said: “It means a lot, because I’m the second scorer for the national team. I’m very proud for that.”

Meanwhile, United defender Fabian Schar played for Switzerland in their Nations League third place play-off game against England this afternoon.

The game ended goalless after 120 minutes, and Schar was on target in the penalty shootout, which was won 6-5 by Gareth Southgate’s side.