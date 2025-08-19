Newcastle United transfer news: The Magpies have been linked with an ambitious move to sign FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa this summer.

FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has been l inked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, although a move for the 21-year-old will be a difficult deal for the Magpies to complete. Aghehowa scored 27 goals in all competitions for his club last season, including two at the Club World Cup.

Those strikes have seen his valuation sky-rocket with Porto currently demanding £80m for his services this summer. That fee would, if Newcastle firmed up their interest into a bid, be a club-record fee for the Magpies and see them put serious faith into a striker with just two seasons as a senior striker under his belt.

Aghehowa’s track record in those two seasons, it must be said, is brilliant and means he has somewhat justified that price tag. However, in a world of PSR where the club must be sure that every single transfer they make represents value for money, signing Aghehowa this summer just doesn’t seem feasible.

Samu Aghehowa injury blow and transfer news

If that price tag wasn’t enough to dissuade the Magpies from making a move for the 21-year-old, then an injury suffered at the weekend may be the final nail in the coffin. After netting a brace in Porto’s opening day win over Vitoria Guimaraes last weekend, Aghehowa was again named in Francesco Farioli’s starting lineup for their clash against Gil Vicente on Sunday.

However, Aghehowa’s afternoon lasted just 30 minutes before he was forced off the pitch through what appeared to be a muscle injury. The Spanish international was visibly emotional as he left the field of play and as he took his place on the substitutes bench.

Aghehowa was replaced by former Magpies striker Luuk de Jong, whose surprise transfer to the Portuguese side caught many by surprise earlier this summer. De Jong had been linked with a move to Scottish side Rangers after leaving PSV Eindhoven as a free agent, but instead made the switch to the Estadio do Dragao.

At the time of Aghehowa’s withdrawal on Sunday, Porto were already one goal to the good before former Real Madrid defender Pepe doubled their lead just after half-time to seal all three points for Farioli’s side.

Newcastle United’s striker search

With less than two weeks of the summer transfer window left to run, Newcastle United are desperately searching for ways to strengthen their attacking lineup. Alexander Isak’s future remains up in the air, whilst the loss of Callum Wilson means the club have to sign one striker as a priority, with two needed if they are to sanction Isak’s exit.

Aghehowa would have been drawn up as a possible replacement for Isak, although all the aforementioned reasons as to why that deal will be very difficult to conclude this summer remain live. All of the attention this summer has been on Isak and if the Magpies will replace him, but whilst he remains contracted to the club, their priority has to be replacing Wilson before the deadline passes.

Their draw at Villa Park highlighted their desperate need for a striker and they cannot let themselves get sidetracked by pursuing big-money moves for Isak replacements and not address the already glaring hole in the squad.