Sandro Ramirez latest as Everton man asks for move; Sunderland, Leeds, Arsenal make headlines

Former Newcastle United target Sandro Ramirez has asked Everton for a transfer – while another player the Magpies have long coveted could also be on the move.

Ramirez was a player Rafa Benitez looked at in the summer, before the youngster decided to move to Merseyside.

Feyenoord hold firm over Jorgensen

However, the Mail reports that Ramirez has told Everton he wants to leave the club.

The 22-year-old Spanish forward is keen for a return to his homeland with La Liga side Sevilla interested, which would rule Newcastle out of the running if they were to rekindle their interest.

Another player Benitez has long been keen on is Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

Sky Sports claim West Ham are targeting the 27-year-old Scotland midfielder – and are prepared to offer £15million for him.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have ben linked with a swap deal involving Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan as Chris Coleman continues his drive to add more bodies to his squad.

Coleman and chief executive Martin Bain are believed to be working on a couple of deals.

Here’s a pick of the headlines elsewhere:

Paris St-Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar, 25, would be allowed to join Real Madrid, but only if he delivers Champions League success to the French side, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says. (Goal)

Negotiations have stalled between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund over a deal for the German club’s 28-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Kicker - in German)

The Bundesliga side have told Arsenal they will need to break their £52m transfer record to sign Aubameyang. (Star)

Dortmund are also set to walk away from talks over signing Gunners striker Olivier Giroud. The 31-year-old France international reportedly wants more regular football. (Mail)

Chelsea are considering a swoop for Giroud, hoping to convince him to swap north London for the west of the capital (Mirror)

PSG and Brazil winger Lucas Moura, 25, met Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London on Thursday to discuss a move to Spurs. (RMC - in French)

Diafra Sakho has told West Ham he wants to leave with French side Rennes his likely destination. The 28-year-old Senegal striker has hardly featured for the Hammers this season. (Sun)

The Hammers have also made a £12m bid for Norwich City’s midfielder James Maddison, 21. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace have had a second bid rejected for Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou. The Eagles were linked with a move for the 24-year-old Cameroon-born Frenchman earlier this month. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are keen on signing Corinthians’ Brazil Under-20 midfielder Maycon, 20. (Sun)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says winger Riyad Mahrez will not be going anywhere during the transfer window. The 26-year-old Algeria international was pictured at Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but Puel insists he was just scouting for the Foxes. (Mirror)

