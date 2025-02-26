Sandro Tonali in, Sven Botman returns? Newcastle United v Liverpool predicted XI

Eddie Howe has a number of big calls to make when his side face Liverpool in the Premier League tonight (8:15pm kick-off).

Newcastle United head to Anfield tonight with hopes of securing back-to-back Premier League wins following their 4-3 triumph against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Howe could have a number of key players back in contention from that match with encouraging updates on Sven Botman, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton emerging yesterday.

But will any of those three play against Arne Slot’s league leaders? Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield tonight:

Nick Pope

Pope was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI on Sunday and whilst he conceded three times, it’s unlikely that Howe will take him back out of the lineup in place of Martin Dubravka.

Tino Livramento

Livramento was very solid on Sunday against some tough opponents. More of the same is needed at Anfield tonight.

Fabian Schar

Schar grabbed a late equaliser for Newcastle United in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park. Tonight’s match is set to be another really tough test of their resilience and Schar will be hopeful of being able to lead the backline.

Dan Burn

Anfield is a very difficult place to go and Newcastle United will need leaders if they are to get anything tonight. Burn will be one of those that the team turns to.

Lewis Hall

Hall was simply sensational at the weekend and was named Player of the Match by Shields Gazette readers for his performance. He had a tough night against Mohamed Salah last time these two sides met and will need to be on top form defensively tonight.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will have dreams of lifting the Carabao Cup against Liverpool next month, but those will be put aside tonight with the midfield battle set to be key to victory.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s presence was missed so much on Sunday that Howe reluctantly introduced him to the game in order to regain some control in midfield. The Italian will be tasked with that again tonight.

Lewis Miley

Whilst Joe Willock impressed on Sunday, Miley’s calmness on the ball may be something Howe looks for tonight in a bid to retain possession whenever they get the opportunity. The teenager has played in some big games during his short time in the Newcastle United first-team and will not be phased by the Anfield atmosphere.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy struggled in Sunday’s opening stages but managed to register another goal in what has been an impressive season in-front of goal for him to date.

Alexander Isak

If Newcastle United are to get anything tonight, then Isak will need to be on top form. Virgil van Dijk couldn’t handle him at St James’ Park and the Swedish international will be keen to continue an impressive scoring record at Anfield having netted on both of his previous visits.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon will fancy his chances up against whoever is picked at right-back for Liverpool. He may be required to cover some yards defensively though with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah to contend with on that side.