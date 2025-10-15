Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was in action for Italy once again on Tuesday night.

Sandro Tonali played 90 minutes for Italy during their 3-0 World Cup qualifier win over Israel in Udine on Tuesday night.

The Newcastle United midfielder scored a stoppage-time winner in a 5-4 thriller when the countries met last month but it would prove to be a more convincing victory this time around.

Mateo Retegui scored in either half before Gianluca Mancini made it 3-0 in stoppage time.

The win leaves Italy sitting second in their World Cup qualifying group, three points behind leaders Norway. Italy host Norway in their final qualifying match at the San Siro on November 16.

Unless Norway slip up against Estonia, Italy are unlikely to catch them due to a significant goal difference disparity. Italy have a +10 goal difference while Norway, led by the prolific Erling Haaland, have +26 with two matches remaining.

Italy haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 2014 despite winning the European Championships in 2020.

And having proven himself at Newcastle, Tonali will be looking to make his mark on the international stage next summer. But will first have to help his country qualify for the tournament.

While Tonali has been a key player in the Italy side under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, the Italian media voiced minor concerns with the Newcastle midfielder’s performance on Tuesday.

Leading Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, claimed Tonali ‘struggled’ in the match despite the 3-0 win, giving him a 5.5/10 match rating.

Tonali did go down with a knock and required treatment during the game but was able to get through 90 minutes before being taken off in stoppage time.

Football Italia wrote Tonali looked ‘tired’, handing him a 6/10 rating.

Football Italia wrote: “The Newcastle star, one of the best Italy players under Gattuso, wasn’t as sharp as usual. Surely a bit tired, having already made 13 appearances this season.”

It raises an interesting point with Tonali starting all but one of Newcastle’s matches this season and regularly playing 90 minutes for club and country.

The 25-year-old will return to Tyneside ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, where he is likely to start again.

Tonali has made a strong start to the season at Newcastle following an impressive 2024/25 campaign. The Italian is viewed as one of The Magpies’ most valuable assets and with less than three years left on his contract as well as regular speculation linking him with a return to Italy, the club are keen to strike a new deal with the midfielder.

Sandro Tonali on Newcastle United future

During the international break, Tonali told Vivo Azzurro about a potential return to Italy: "You can never know what will happen, I tell everyone it's possible.

"I'm not closing the door on Italy; it's my country. Maybe not now because I've found my balance at Newcastle, but the league is getting better and better, the level of the teams is rising."

But when speaking about life at Newcastle in a recent video published by the club, Tonali said: “This is life. This is my home now. We are happy because we have found lovely people and a lovely city. I think if you have this in your life, everything is much better and everything is easy.”

After getting married earlier this year, Tonali and his wife Juliette are expecting their first child in early 2026.