Sandro Tonali has addressed his future at Newcastle United amid reports linking him with a return to Italy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023 for £52million, a record transfer fee paid for an Italian player.

After a difficult first season on Tyneside, which saw him handed a 10-month betting ban, Tonali has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most important players since his return.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Newcastle’s turn in form midway through the 2024-25 season as the side climbed up from mid-table to qualify for the Champions League while also winning the Carabao Cup and ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process.

Sandro Tonali linked with Newcastle United exit

Tonali’s impressive form for Newcastle has seen him linked with a move away from the club.

Various reports from Italy claim Juventus are eying Tonali as a statement signing this summer, but these reports have been shut down by the player’s agent.

Tonali’s agent Bepe Riso said: “Sandro is absolutely not considering to return in Serie A. He’s happy at Newcastle, happy to play in the best league in the world and he’s an idol for Newcastle United fans who’ve always supported Sandro in every moment”.

Meanwhile, Fichajes in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid and Barca are keen on Tonali as they look to bolster their respective midfields.

While Tonali is understood to be keen on returning to Italy one day, he is currently settled and happy at Newcastle as he prepares for a return to Champions League action.

Sandro Tonali addresses Newcastle United future

Whe asked about his future, Tonali told Sky Sport Italia: “I’m happy where I am now. I’ve found people who care about me, and I care about them. I don’t want to break any of the bonds I’ve built.

“I’ve had a lot of thoughts every day, but right now, I’m happy where I am.”

Tonali is currently away on international duty with Italy for the World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Moldova.

“Sometimes, when I am away from Italy for a long time or during long breaks, I do miss coming home a bit, but I always come back with the national team and I always give my best,” Tonali added.

“There’s a group here [in Italy] that wants to be together and needs to be here, united. There’s a desire to face these ten days as a real team, staying close and trying not to make things harder for ourselves. That’s often where the teams struggle, and we’re trying to keep things simple.”

Sandro Tonali speaks about ‘beautiful’ Newcastle United experience

Tonali played a key role in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup success, marking his return from suspension in the second round tie against Nottingham Forest last August, scoring twice in the quarter-final win over Brentford and going on to start the final against Liverpool.

Newcastle won the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak with Tonali’s fellow countryman Federico Chiesa grabbing a stoppage-time consolation for Liverpool.

“It was beautiful because it was hard,” Tonali admitted. “We weren’t the favourites, and we never really have been.

“We beat Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. We weren’t the favourites in almost every match, but it was special also because when an unexpected team wins, all eyes turn to them. It was amazing to do it with a team that hadn’t done it in 70 years, with incredible fans.”