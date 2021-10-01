Santiago Munoz reveals if he will make his Newcastle United debut against Middlesbrough

The Magpies’ second-string host Tyne-Tees rivals Middlesbrough at St James’s Park in a Premier League 2 encounter, which will be live-streamed on YouTube and NUFCTV.

Munoz – signed an 18-month loan from Mexican side Santos Laguna, which includes an option to buy – was predicted to make his first outing against Boro but the 19-year-old has explained how he is still getting up to speed.

Munoz told, via Sport Witness, told TUDN: “They train me separately. I have activities with the team but most of the time it’s separated for physical conditioning and getting into the rhythm.

“I have talks with their coaching staff and they will let me know when I’m part of the group.

“I couldn’t tell you, they play on Friday, I’m not going to play on Friday, I can’t tell you when my debut is going to be.”

Munoz praised United for their “spectacular” treatment so far as he waits to meet Steve Bruce for the first time.

He added: “I haven’t talked with him personally, with part of the board, yes, the treatment that me, my family and my representative have already been given was spectacular.

New Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

“They have the same plans with me, the most important thing is how I’m feeling, with the training sessions, the coaching staff, the meals, that’s what I let them know.

"Having just settled in here, my personal things, belongings, this is actually the plan.”

Munoz’s journey is almost identical to GOAL! film star Santiago Munez, played by Kuno Becker, which has created a lot of interest around his arrival.

“It’s more than I imagined,” Munoz said. “It’s the historic club that everyone knows and has always talked about, and I’m happy, proud to join this club.

"The city is magnificent, what the stadium is, it’s beautiful, from the moment you enter you realise that it’s a historic stadium, a historic club, the stadium is huge.

“The fans, the whole game, every minute they are singing. It’s something that is very cool, it motivates you. It is what it is, a historic club and soon you realise it here.”

