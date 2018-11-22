Sean Dyche reveals his view on Rafa Benitez's transfer frustrations at Newcastle

Sean Dyche says he can "emphasise but not sympathise" with Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.

Benitez's side take on Dyche's Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night looking for their first away win of the season.

The two clubs are level on points in the Premier League with 12 games played.

Benitez has been frustrated by a lack of backing in the transfer market since guiding Newcastle back to the top flight.

United's manager had to sell to buy in the summer, while Dyche, his counterpart at Burnley, has had to work with limited funds.

Asked about the situation at St James's Park, Dyche said: "It's not new to have limitations in the transfer market, that's for sure.

"It's just the realities of any given club. Their's is slightly different, I think, and there's a little bit of noise off the pitch.

"Our's has got clarity to the way we work. It is just a different way of working, and it is a challenge, so I can emphasise, but I don't sympathise. I don't think we're always dashing money around all over the place, but you can certainly emphasise."

Dyche has respect for Benitez's achievements in the game.

"I've got full respect for all managers, even the newcomers," said Dyche. "It's very difficult, so I think you should have respect for them all.

"Certain people have done a lot in the game, and he's certainly one of them."