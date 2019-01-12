Sean Longstaff and Florian Lejeune handed Newcastle starts at Chelsea

Rafa Benitez.
Sean Longstaff will make his full Premier League debut against Chelsea.

Newcastle United take on Maurizio Sarri's side at Stamford Bridge this evening (5.30pm kick-off).

And midfielder Longstaff, 21, has been handed a start in Rafa Benitez's midfield.

Benitez, United's manager, is without Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Jonjo Shelvey.

Defender Florian Lejeune, meanwhile, will also made his first league appearance of the season after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Benitez has named four defenders on his bench along with Joselu and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle could be in the relegation zone at kick-off time depending on results elsewhere.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Atsu, Hayden, Longstaff, Perez; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Sterry, Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Murphy, Joselu.