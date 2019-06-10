Sean Longstaff opens up on his injury nightmare at Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff’s up and running at Newcastle United – three months after his season ended.

Longstaff’s impressive run in Rafa Benitez’s side was brought to an end by the season-ending knee injury he suffered against West Ham United on March 2.

The midfielder had made his 11th consecutive league and cup start for the club at the London Stadium.

However, Longstaff left the capital on crutches after suffering knee ligament damage in a challenge with Robert Snodgrass.

“I’m back running a kicking the ball for the first time since the injury, so that’s massive,” said the 21-year-old. “It’s tough being out for so long – it was my first proper injury on the back of the best two months of my life, so far was pretty horrible to be honest.

“But, looking forward, you’ve just got to try and get your head around it as quickly as possible and start setting yourself little targets.

“Now I’ve hut one of them – I’m backing running and kicking the ball. It’s given me the confidence to keep going.”

Longstaff says the injury brought him back down to earth – as he had been “flying”.

“It’s my first proper injury,” said Longstaff. “A knee injury is never something you want, especially the time I got it.

“I was flying at the time – I just broke in and everything as going so well – and to have everything ripped away like that is not nice. That’s part of football, and that stuff happens all the time.

“You go from the highest of highs, and then it’s taken away and you from there to rock bottom.”

Manchester United, looking to rebuild this summer after another disappointing season, have been linked with a move for Longstaff, who signed a new long-term contract last year.

However, the Newcastle-born player, while flattered, isn’t looking to leave his boyhood club.

“It just shows how far I’ve come,” Longstaff told NUFC TV. “I’m massively flattered to have my name even mentioned in those conversations, but I’m 100% focused on Newcastle and trying to get fit and get back in the team here.”