Sean Longstaff 'out for FOUR months' at Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff is out for the rest of the season, according to a report.

The Daily Mail today claimed that the Newcastle United midfielder will be missing for "up to four months" with a knee injury.

Longstaff suffered the injury in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

The 21-year-old – who has started the club's last 11 league and cup games – left the London Stadium on crutches and had a scan early this week.

Longstaff, handed a chance in January after Rafa Benitez lost Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey to injury and Ki Sung-yueng to the Asian Cup, saw a specialist on Wednesday.

Newcastle have made no comment this week, though the club is expected to give an update ahead of Benitez's pre-match press conference tomorrow.

Longstaff had been outstanding during his run of games alongside Isaac Hayden in Benitez's midfield.

Speaking after the West Ham game, Benitez: "I think for anyone to have an injury is bad news. But for a young player who was doing so well, it's even worse."

Longstaff – who spent last season on loan at Blackpool –signed a new four-year deal in December.