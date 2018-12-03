Sean Longstaff reacts after signing long-term deal at Newcastle

Sean Longstaff has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United.

The midfielder has signed a new four-year deal at St James's Park after breaking into Rafa Benitez's first-team squad.

North Shields-born Longstaff was given a chance in pre-season after impressing playing for loan club Blackpool in League One last season.

“I’m a local lad," said the 21-year-old, who made his competitive first-team debut in August's Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

"I’m from Newcastle and they’re the team I supported growing up. The fact they’ve seen enough in me – and the manager has seen enough in me – to give me a new deal is great.

“I’m just hoping to build on that now, keep working hard and see what happens in the future.”

United manager Benitez believes that Longstaff has great "potential".

“I’m really pleased with the extension, because we have seen from the first training session that Sean is a young lad with great potential," said Benitez.

“He's keen to learn – he's a hard worker – and he has the quality and the talent to become a good player. I’m sure our fans will appreciate seeing that from a local lad.”