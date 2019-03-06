Sean Longstaff turns up to support his Newcastle United team-mates – on crutches

Sean Longstaff turned up at Craik Park last night on crutches – to watch his brother Matty.

Newcastle United's Under-23s were knocked out of the Northumberland Senior Cup by Morpeth Town last night.

The non-league club beat Ben Dawson's side 2-0 to book a place in this season's final.

Longstaff – who suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium – was there to support his younger sibling, also a midfielder, and his former Under-23 team-mates.

The midfielder, promoted to the first-team squad last summer by manager Rafa Benitez, is out of Saturday's home game against Everton, and there are fears that he will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Longstaff, 21, has had a scan on his knee, and United are expected to give an update on his injury ahead of the weekend.

First-team midfielder Jonjo Shelvey – who played for the Under-23s against Fulham last week to get some match fitness after recovering from a thigh injury – was also at Craik Park for the semi-final tie.

Shelvey has been put on standby for the Everton game by Benitez.