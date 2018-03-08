Seats damaged at the Stadium of Light during Newcastle's reserve-team win over Sunderland

Share this article

A number of seats were damaged by Newcastle United fans at the Stadium of Light last night.

The club's Under-23 side beat Sunderland 11-10 in a penalty shootout after the two sides drew 2-2 after extra-time.

Newcastle were backed by around 300 fans for the Premier League International Cup quarter-final.

And several seats were broken by visiting supporters after Lynden Gooch put Sunderland 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Callum Roberts scored an injury-time equaliser for United to take the game into extra-time.

There was a small police presence inside the stadium for the game, which was the first reserve derby in four years.

Newcastle fans at the Stadium of Light

Newcastle fans at the Stadium of Light