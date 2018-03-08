Seats damaged at the Stadium of Light during Newcastle's reserve-team win over Sunderland

A number of seats were damaged by Newcastle United fans at the Stadium of Light last night.

The club's Under-23 side beat Sunderland 11-10 in a penalty shootout after the two sides drew 2-2 after extra-time.

Newcastle were backed by around 300 fans for the Premier League International Cup quarter-final.

And several seats were broken by visiting supporters after Lynden Gooch put Sunderland 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Callum Roberts scored an injury-time equaliser for United to take the game into extra-time.

There was a small police presence inside the stadium for the game, which was the first reserve derby in four years.