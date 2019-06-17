Salomon Rondon is at the very top of Rafa Benitez’s transfer ‘wanted list’ this summer – if he stays on as Newcastle United manager.

But, with the Spaniard’s future still up in the air, despite his contract running out on June 30, a deal for Rondon could prove a difficult one to do for Benitez, given the club’s hierarchy are far from keen to sign a player who turns 30 within the first month of the Premier League season.

Fenerbahce, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with a move for the £16million-rated frontman this summer.

And, according to the bookmaker Sky Bet, United are no longer favourites to land the Venezualan international. Serie A giants AS Roma have been installed as the most likely to strike a permanent deal for Rondon, who netted 11 goals for Benitez & Co last season while on loan. United are priced next at 4/1 with Fener 8/1 and Wolves 11/1.

Bookmaker William Hill does retain United as 11/8 favourites, with Fenerbahce next at 3/1.