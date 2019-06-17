Serie A giants lead race for top Newcastle United target - West Ham and Wolves interested

Salomon Rondon of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park on May 04, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Salomon Rondon is at the very top of Rafa Benitez’s transfer ‘wanted list’ this summer – if he stays on as Newcastle United manager.

But, with the Spaniard’s future still up in the air, despite his contract running out on June 30, a deal for Rondon could prove a difficult one to do for Benitez, given the club’s hierarchy are far from keen to sign a player who turns 30 within the first month of the Premier League season.

Fenerbahce, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with a move for the £16million-rated frontman this summer.

And, according to the bookmaker Sky Bet, United are no longer favourites to land the Venezualan international. Serie A giants AS Roma have been installed as the most likely to strike a permanent deal for Rondon, who netted 11 goals for Benitez & Co last season while on loan. United are priced next at 4/1 with Fener 8/1 and Wolves 11/1.

Bookmaker William Hill does retain United as 11/8 favourites, with Fenerbahce next at 3/1.