The latest round of fixtures to be selected for TV broadcast have been announced and Newcastle United have seven games impacted by the selections making for a very busy Christmas schedule.

The picks, which cover the period between end of November and the beginning of January, were due last week, however they were delayed.

The most noteworthy selections are Newcastle’s Boxing Day clash with Manchester United will now take place on December 27 and their previously-scheduled New Year’s Day journey to the Southampton will now take place a day later on January 2.

Seven Newcastle United games have been moved following the latest round of TV picks. (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images)

Games against Norwich City, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton have all been selected for TV broadcast.

This means that only the home game against Burnley on Saturday December 4 remains a 3:00pm kick-off.

Updated Newcastle United fixture list:

Tuesday November 30 - Newcastle United v Norwich City – 7:30pm kick-off – live on Amazon prime

Saturday December 4 – Newcastle United v Burnley – 3:00pm kick-off

Sunday December 12 – Leicester City v Newcastle United – 2:00pm kick off – live on Sky Sports

Thursday December 16 – Liverpool v Newcastle United – 8:00pm kick-off – live on BT Sports

Sunday December 19 – Newcastle United v Manchester City – 2:00pm kick-off – live on Sky Sports

Monday December 27 – Newcastle United v Manchester United – 8:00pm kick-off – live on Sky Sports

Thursday December 30 – Everton v Newcastle United – 7:30pm kick-off – live on Amazon Prime

Sunday January 2 – Southampton v Newcastle United – 2:00pm kick-off

