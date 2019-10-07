NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The SEVEN tactical tweaks that Steve Bruce has made at Newcastle United

Credit where credit is due – Steve Bruce produced the goods tactically and with his selections in Newcastle United’s St James’s Park win over Manchester United.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 7th October 2019, 18:00 pm

A lot of the talk in the run up to the game was of tactics, systems and how Bruce was seemingly struggling with the hand he was dealt.

Here we take a look at the changes the head coach made on Sunday – and how that contributed to the Magpies’ second win of the season.

1. Getting legs back into the Newcastle midfield

Matty Longstaff was a revelation on his Premier League debut, covering more kilometres than any other player on the park. Since the loss of Mo Diame and Ayoze Perez, United have missed that 'hassle factor'.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. The injection of pace

Allan Saint-Maximin's arrival in the Newcastle team has brought some much-needed pace on the break, and some tricks, to cause defenders problems. The winger might have lacked the end product but he gave Man United nightmares when he broke in the first 45.

Photo: Ash Donelon

3. Genuine width - and players in their RIGHT positions

United had genuine width against Man United, which meant, with the ball, Newcastle often had their two full-backs and Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron joining Joelinton in a front five.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Freshening up of backline

This selection call was a big one - not quite Longstaff proportions, but controversial all the same. Ciaran Clark never lets Newcastle down and he didn't again when coming in for Paul Dummett, who has seen his form dip in recent weeks.

Photo: Ash Donelon

