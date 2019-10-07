The SEVEN tactical tweaks that Steve Bruce has made at Newcastle United

A lot of the talk in the run up to the game was of tactics, systems and how Bruce was seemingly struggling with the hand he was dealt.
Here we take a look at the changes the head coach made on Sunday – and how that contributed to the Magpies’ second win of the season.
1. Getting legs back into the Newcastle midfield
Matty Longstaff was a revelation on his Premier League debut, covering more kilometres than any other player on the park. Since the loss of Mo Diame and Ayoze Perez, United have missed that 'hassle factor'.
2. The injection of pace
Allan Saint-Maximin's arrival in the Newcastle team has brought some much-needed pace on the break, and some tricks, to cause defenders problems. The winger might have lacked the end product but he gave Man United nightmares when he broke in the first 45.
3. Genuine width - and players in their RIGHT positions
United had genuine width against Man United, which meant, with the ball, Newcastle often had their two full-backs and Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron joining Joelinton in a front five.
4. Freshening up of backline
This selection call was a big one - not quite Longstaff proportions, but controversial all the same. Ciaran Clark never lets Newcastle down and he didn't again when coming in for Paul Dummett, who has seen his form dip in recent weeks.
