Newcastle United will be an ‘inspiration’ for Sheffield United during their forthcoming play-off campaign - one that could see them meet Sunderland at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Blades will have to settle for third place in the Championship having seen their dreams of automatic promotion crushed by a damaging run of four defeats in five matches - culminating in a 2-1 loss against Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. That win ensured that both the Clarets and Leeds United would be promoted to the Premier League - with the lottery of the play-offs awaiting Sheffield United.

The maths suggests that the Blades now have a one-in-four chance of securing their return to the Premier League - whilst their record over the last 44 matches will have them starting as favourites. However, history is not on their side and Chris Wilder is hoping that his side can be inspired by Eddie Howe’s side when their play-off campaign gets underway.

Chris Wilder’s Wembley message

Ahead of his side’s play-off campaign, one that will see them come up against whoever finishes sixth in the Championship table in the semi-finals, Wilder has revealed he will take inspiration from Newcastle United’s win at Wembley back in March to help his side make history. The Blades haven’t won any of their last seven matches at Wembley and have a dreadful play-off record, failing to seal promotion in any of their last eight play-off campaigns in both League One and the Championship.

“There’ll be a time to put that record to bed and hopefully the time is this season,” Wilder said as his side’s place in this season’s play-offs was confirmed.

“As a perfect example, everyone thought Newcastle would get turned over in the Carabao Cup but they had a day and a night to remember. It will happen.

“Sheffield United will win play-off semi-finals and will win a play-off final. And it’s about time that they did it.”

Sheffield United could face anyone from Swansea City in 11th place and Bristol City in 5th place in the semi-finals with the second-leg of that clash to be played at Bramall Lane. If they are victorious in the semi-final, then a date with Sunderland at Wembley could be on the horizon for the Blades.

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers, Regis Le Bris’ side are guaranteed a fourth placed finish and will play their semi-final first-leg away from home before the return leg at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats overcame their own Wembley hoodoo recently with wins over Tranmere Rovers in the 2021 Papa John’s Trophy final and a League One play-off final triumph over Wycombe Wanderers a year later.

Sunderland haven’t played Premier League football since being relegated during the 2016/17 season under David Moyes. Newcastle United were in the Championship that season having been relegated the previous year, meaning there has been no Tyne-Wear derby match in the Premier League for over nine years. Their only meeting in that time came in last season’s FA Cup where the Magpies ran-out comfortable 3-0 winners on Wearside.